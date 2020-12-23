World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries.
BENGALURU: More than 77.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,709,633? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
