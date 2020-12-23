AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
LCCI urges FBR to stop registering cases against businessmen

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to...
Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately stop registering cases against businessmen who are spending all their energies to put the economy back on rails.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry were talking to a group of industrialists and traders here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The LCCI President said that it is time to make joint efforts to keep the wheel of economy moving. "The Federal Board of Revenue should not treat business community like criminals and stop registration of cases as this act is creating harassment among the business community."

Other office-bearers said the Federal Board of Revenue would not be able to meet its revenue target set for the year 20-21, if anti-business measures like registration of cases continue against the business community. They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter and help stop the FBR from this practice that is pushing the tax payers to the wall.

Meanwhile, a two-member delegation from United Kingdom led by Farhan Farani also called on the LCCI office-bearers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

