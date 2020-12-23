AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SNGPL achieves reduction in UFG, volumetric losses

23 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is taking stern steps to control the gas losses resulting in significant reduction in UFG and volumetric losses of the company. The company has reduced the volumetric loss by 3,285 MMCF and UFG loss by 2.38% (as on October-20) against the targets of the three-year UFG Reduction Plan approved by ECC. This reduction in gas losses has resulted in financial savings of Rs 1,572 million.

One of the major achievements of SNGPL is 43% reduction in average monthly gas losses in high UFG areas from 1,424 MMCF to 810 MMCF as on October-20 with the help of law enforcement agencies. The company has made hectic efforts and has so far removed 1,311 illegal taps in these areas while 171 FIRs have been lodged during current fiscal year.

The company is carrying out all efforts to curtail the gas pilferage by the consumers through increased vigilance. As a result of increased vigilance, 18,748 gas theft cases have so far been detected which have resulted in booking of 519 MMCF amounting to Rs 570 million against consumers. The company is also focusing on replacement of underground leaking network and 190km network has so far been replaced in current FY 2020-21, while an overall around 900km network will be replaced. Moreover, SNGPL has also detected 320,353 aboveground and 13,384 underground leakages through laser leak detectors, which have been rectified accordingly.

The company is striving hard for rectification of consumers' complaints and so far around 325,000 complaints have been satisfactorily rectified and consumers' feedback is also being received through SMS services.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SNGPL achieves reduction in UFG, volumetric losses

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Population, housing censuses: Cabinet allows presentation of report before CCI

Rizwan-inspired Pakistan stop New Zealand T20 sweep

Two women prison doctors among 5 killed in Afghan bombing

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Formation of 'smart' Special Economic Zones under study

'Remarkable turnaround' of economy: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.