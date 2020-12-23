KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.352 billion and the number of lots traded 16,056.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 4.595 billion, followed by DJ PKR 3.523, billion, currencies through COTS PKR 3.367 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.589 billion, silver PKR 907.827 million, copper PKR 433.280 million, platinum PKR 407.359 million, crude oil PKR 236.434 million, natural gas PKR 209.177 million and SP500 PKR 81.752 million.

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 1.820 million were traded.

