CBOT corn futures rise

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, following soyabeans higher despite beneficial rains in Brazil that strengthened South American crops, traders said. The most-active corn futures contract ended 2-1/2 cents higher at $4.40 per bushel, after reaching $4.40-3/4 per bushel, its highest level since July 18, 2019.

More precipitation is expected in the next six to 10 days in parts of southern Brazil's corn-growing region, analysts said.