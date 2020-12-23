AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Sindh Assembly informed: Sindh being deprived of actual gas share

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Despite, being the largest gas producing province, Sindh is deprived of its actual share, which is against the country's Constitution, Sindh Energy Minister told the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

Spelling out the Sindh government's policy statement, Imtiaz Shaikh criticized that the federal government has cut gas supplies for the province despite it produces the largest share to the national reserves.

He said that short supplies of gas to Sindh is against the Constitution of the country. "Sindh is the only province producing gas more than any other province but still not being given gas as per its needs," Shaikh said. People are not able to ignite their ovens because of gas unavailability, he said that Sindh should be given its due right. "Sindh provides the (national gas) system with 2500 to 2600 mmcfd," he claimed that "our demand is more than 1500 mmcfd".

He repeated that the country's Constitution guarantees the first right of use to the province, which produces the resource, saying that everyone talks of the Constitutional supremacy but none holds up the claim.

