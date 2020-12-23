AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
THE RUPEE: Slightly gains value

BR Research Updated 23 Dec 2020

KARACHI: On Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee slightly gained value against USD in open market while losing value for buying and gaining value for selling in open market. Against other major currencies in open market; it lost value against Euro while remaining unchanged against AED and gaining value against SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee went up by 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.60 and 160.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and gained 5 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.55 and 160.75 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.30 and 42.50 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.55
Open Offer     Rs 160.75
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.60
Offer Rate     Rs 160.70
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to sustain as it depreciated its worth versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Monday's closing of Rs 211.00 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 212.40 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling) against last rate of Rs 160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

It closed at Rs 161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,150(selling) and Rs 113,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

