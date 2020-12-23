THE RUPEE: Slightly gains value

KARACHI: On Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee slightly gained value against USD in open market while losing value for buying and gaining value for selling in open market. Against other major currencies in open market; it lost value against Euro while remaining unchanged against AED and gaining value against SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee went up by 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.60 and 160.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and gained 5 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.55 and 160.75 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.30 and 42.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.55 Open Offer Rs 160.75 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.60 Offer Rate Rs 160.70 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee recovered its day earlier losses in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 160.40 and Rs 161.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to sustain as it depreciated its worth versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Monday's closing of Rs 211.00 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 212.40 and Rs 214.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling) against last rate of Rs 160.90(buying) and Rs 161(selling).

It closed at Rs 161.20(buying) and Rs 161.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,150(selling) and Rs 113,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020