COAS visits forward troops deployed along LoC: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC), ISPR said on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed about latest situation, Indian cease fire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LoC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, General Bajwa lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are threat to regional peace and stability, COAS emphasised.

The military chief said that Indian Army shall always get befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs, COAS reiterated.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LoC.