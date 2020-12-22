LCCI urges FBR to withdraw cases against businessmen

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately stop registering cases against businessmen, who are spending all their energies to put economy back on rails.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry made the demand while talking to a group of industrialists and traders here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President said that it is time to make joint efforts to keep the wheel of economy moving. “The Federal Board of Revenue should not treat business community like criminals and stop registration of cases as this act is creating harassment among the business community.”

Mian Tariq Misbah said that business community is the major source of revenue for the government but the Federal Board of Revenue is using coercive measures against them.

The LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that it would have been better if the Chambers of Commerce and sector-specific associations were taken into confidence before initiating such an action that is creating bad impression of the country.

They said that Federal Board of Revenue would not be able to meet its revenue target set for the year 20-21 if anti-business measures like registration of cases against the business community.

They appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene into the matter and help stop the FBR from this practice that is pushing the tax payers to the wall besides denting the reputation of the government.

They said that the Federal Board of Revenue was constituted to facilitate the businessmen but it is presently doing the other way round.

The LCCI office-bearers said that these acts of the Federal Board of Revenue are not only defaming the government but also vitiating the business atmosphere in the province of Punjab. They said that it is unfortunate that the FBR is not releasing what it owes to the business community but creating troubles for them for the recovery of its outstanding dues just to meet the revenue targets and for the sake to show its performance.

The LCCI office-bearers demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against the businessmen.