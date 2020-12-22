Rupee loses 04 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 04 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.67 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.71.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.5 and Rs161.25 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 12 paisas and closed at Rs196.14 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.02, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 2.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs215.78 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.29.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.74 and Rs 42.82 respectively.