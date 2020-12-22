AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Indian shares settle 1pc higher on IT stocks boost

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.03% higher at 13,466.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 46,006.69.
  • All the nifty sub-indexes finished up between 3.36% and 0.2%. The Nifty IT index advanced the most, closing up 3.36%.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, boosted by IT stocks, after a massive sell-off in the previous session, while fears of a new coronavirus strain in the UK kept global markets on the edge.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.03% higher at 13,466.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 46,006.69.

Both indexes fell nearly 1% earlier in the day, swung between gains and losses, and surged over 1% in afternoon trade.

On Monday, the main indexes tumbled 3% and snapped six straight sessions of gains, with all nifty sub-indexes closing down between 6.9% and 1.7%, as India and other countries suspended travel from Britain on fears over the new virus strain.

On Tuesday, all the nifty sub-indexes finished up between 3.36% and 0.2%. The Nifty IT index advanced the most, closing up 3.36%.

Indian stocks have scaled record peaks in December boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) amid news of progress on COVID-19 vaccines, but analysts say a correction is likely as they remain over-valued.

"This is a bull market correction, it will be very fast and the recovery will also be quick and volatile," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

"Among sectors, IT did not correct as much yesterday. IT companies stand to benefit the most from the pandemic as everything moves online, so we have not seen any correction there."

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index and the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index, which slid more than 3% earlier in the session, closed up 0.85% and 0.77%, respectively.

The Nifty Media index and the Nifty PSU Bank index which fell the most among sectoral indexes during the session, reversed course to close up 0.73% and 0.97%, respectively.

