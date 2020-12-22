Maulana Tariq Jamil shifted to home after recovering from COVID-19

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the team of doctors overlooking his treatment approved his release from the hospital after his health was found "satisfactory".

Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed the development via tweet saying that he had been shifted to his residence after the hospital had let him go.

"I am very thankful to all of you for your prayers and love," he said, as he prayed for the recovery of all other patients.

On December 13, Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus; however, he had tested negative for the virus only five days after, on 19th of the month.

However, due to his condition at that time, the doctors had decided to keep him in the hospital.