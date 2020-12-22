Russia's Sibur and Gazprom Neft eye Uzbekistan investments

MOSCOW: Russian companies Sibur and Gazprom Neft have signed agreements of intent with Uzbekistan's state-run energy firm Uzbekneftegaz on cooperation and investments, Sibur said on Tuesday.

It said the Russian companies will look into possible participation in expansion of capacity of the Shurtan gas chemical complex.

The complex, which produces polyethylene, is operated by Uzbekneftegaz, a strategic partner of Russian state gas company Gazprom.

Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemicals producer, also said the companies will study a joint project on construction of another gas chemicals complex in Uzbekistan with annual capacity of up to 3 billion cubic metres of gas.