AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
DCL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
DGKC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.33%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.21%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.6%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
OGDC 104.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.28%)
PAEL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PIOC 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-3.81%)
PSO 216.65 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.68%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
World

Royal Mail to focus on pandemic-driven parcel growth as union dispute ends

  • Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) had been locked in a dispute over a 1.8 billion pound ($2.42 billion) restructuring plan.
  • "This agreement marks the end of our two year dispute with Royal Mail Group and brings closure to one of the most adversarial periods of our history."
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with its largest union over pay and operational change, ending two years of dispute and paving the way for one of the oldest postal companies to focus more on parcel deliveries.

Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) had been locked in a dispute over a 1.8 billion pound ($2.42 billion) restructuring plan, proposed by its former chief executive officer, Rico Back. The resistance led to Back resigning in May.

"This agreement marks the end of our two year dispute with Royal Mail Group and brings closure to one of the most adversarial periods of our history," CWU said.

The union added that the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have "massively advanced the change anticipated in our previous agreements in parcel growth".

As part of the agreement with CWU, Royal Mail said it would increase workers' pay by 2.7% from April 2020 and by another 1% from April 2021.

It also added that a review of its operational network would conclude by April to build on proposals for the parcel network, prioritise investment for expansion, while maintaining an efficient letters operation.

Royal Mail, which has suspended deliveries to mainland Europe due to a travel ban on the UK following the new coronavirus strain, said its revenue in the eight months to November was 380 million pounds higher, thanks to growth in parcel demand during the pandemic.

Britain's Royal Mail Communication Workers Union

