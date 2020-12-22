Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,703,500 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 77,272,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 49,095,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 8,800 new deaths and 534,152 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,658, followed by Germany with 731 and Russia with 561.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 319,466 deaths from 18,043,183 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 187,291 deaths from 7,263,619 cases, India with 146,154 deaths from 10,076,387 cases, Mexico with 118,598 deaths from 1,325,915 cases, and Italy with 69,214 deaths from 1,964,054 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 161 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy with 114, Slovenia with 114, Bosnia-Herzegovina 113 and Peru 113.

Europe overall has 522,990 deaths from 24,154,394 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 486,768 deaths from 14,726,838 infections, and the United States and Canada 333,744 deaths from 18,555,383 cases.

Asia has reported 211,870 deaths from 13,477,277 cases, the Middle East 87,439 deaths from 3,799,450 cases, Africa 59,745 deaths from 2,527,908 cases, and Oceania 944 deaths from 30,795 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.