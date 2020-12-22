AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Senate session summoned on Opposition’s request

  • Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said they had submitted a new request after first one returned down by the Senate Secretariat.
  • The agenda includes discussion on the recently concluded Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the electricity and gas crisis.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2020

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday summoned a session of the Upper House of Parliament on request of the Opposition on December 30.

As per the Opposition they want to discuss the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s political vendetta against them. The agenda also includes discussion on the recently concluded Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the electricity and gas crisis.

Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said they had submitted a new request after first one returned down by the Senate Secretariat.

The request was filled by the opposition following Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala's row with NAB chairman.

As per local media report, Deputy Chairman of senate had hreatened that warrants can be issued to summon anyone before the Senate and if NAB Chairman (retd) Justice Javed Iqbal does not appear before the Senate, warrants for him will be issued.

In a press conference, the senator had talked about the list of complaints the Senate has received from different people pertaining to NAB's maltreatment and the failure by political parties to improve the NAB ordinance when they had a chance.

