Maryam Nawaz to visit Larkana on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz will attend the death anniversary event of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.

As per PML-N, Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur on December 26, where she will address the workers convention of the party. Later, she will go to Larkana to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited PML-N vice president to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh earlier this month.

The PPP chairman spoke to Maryam over the phone and discussed the political situation arising “from the frustration of selected government” after the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) recent public gathering, said a statement released by Bilawal house.

Maryam and Bilawal had discussed the upcoming Senate elections, vowing that “no unconstitutional means” would be allowed to take place, as they allegedly did during the general elections 2018.