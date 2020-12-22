AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
149 policemen infected with COVID-19 in last five days in Sindh

  • These new cases take the tally of the coronavirus cases in the police department to 4,084.
  • 22 officials have passed away from coronavirus.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Dec 2020

The Sindh Police said on Tuesday that in the past five days, 149 more policemen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Sindh Police spokesperson, these new cases take the tally of the coronavirus cases in the police department to 4,084. From these, 465 policemen are under treatment while 3,597 have recovered DAWN reported.

22 officials have also lost their lives to the novel virus, the spokesperson said.

The country is witnessing the second wave of the novel coronavirus with Sindh reporting more than 500 cases since last week. The province lost 19 more people to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Sindh also reported 644 new cases taking the coronavirus tally to 205,484.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the provincial government has banned indoor weddings as well as dining at restaurants. The Sindh government has also closed all seminaries across the province. "The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners concerned as well as personnel of the law enforcement agencies not below the rank of inspector of police or equivalent rank of other law enforcement agencies are empowered under Section 3(1) of the said acts to take legal action on an act contravention of this order issued thereunder,” a notification issued by the Sindh home department said.

