Security forces kill seven terrorists in Quetta's Awaran area

  • Security forces personnel raided Kilkor area when militants opened fire on them
  • The identity of the terrorists could not be ascertained as yet
Fahad Zulfikar 22 Dec 2020

(Karachi) At least seven terrorists have been killed by security forces in Quetta’s Awaran area, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, acting on secret information about the presence of militants in Awaran, security forces personnel reached Kilkor to nab them. However, the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the law enforcement personnel.

The security forces retaliated killing seven militants on the spot. The bodies of the militants have been shifted to government hospital for autopsy. The identity of the terrorists could not be ascertained as yet.

Earlier, four terrorists were killed by security forces in northwest tribal district of North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River northwest of Spinwam in North Waziristan, killing four terrorists.

