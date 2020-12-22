Shaheen XI exercise: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft

(Karachi) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew an “air superiority sortie” in a hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft during the ongoing joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The air chief said that Shaheen series of exercises will go a long way in enhancing the professional skills and operational preparedness of the Air Forces of Pakistan and China. "These exercises will also help develop mutual understanding of each other's combat skills and promote inter-operability," he added.

He expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise and said it was heartening to see the two air forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options.

He highlighted that in modern times, competition in the air domain centers not only around mastery of technology but also on its artful application in both strategy and tactics.

The Air Chief Marshal lauded the Chinese pilots' outstanding air combat skills, saying they reflect robust and modern combat training program of Chinese Air Force.

On December 9, Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX started at an operational air base of PAF. The contingent of People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew is participating in the exercise.