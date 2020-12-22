Markets
Kenya shilling gains ground as commercial banks sell off dollars
22 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling gained ground on Tuesday due to commercial banks selling dollars, and reduced demand as companies close for the holiday season, traders said.
At 0715 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 110.90/111.10, compared to Monday's close of 111.30/111.50.
