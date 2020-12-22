Markets
Norway to reduce value of government bond issues in 2021
- As in previous years, new 10-year bond issue is planned for February and will be issued via syndication, Norges Bank said.
22 Dec 2020
OSLO: Norway plans to issue government bonds worth 65 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.5 billion) in 2021, down from 71 billion in 2020, the central bank said on Tuesday.
As in previous years, new 10-year bond issue is planned for February and will be issued via syndication, Norges Bank said.
Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report
Norway to reduce value of government bond issues in 2021
At 40.32%, Abbottabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest in the country: NCOC
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending
US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package
Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog
IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador
Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal
Read more stories
Comments