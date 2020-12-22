Google, Facebook agree to join hands against potential anti-trust lawsuit: Report
On Monday, Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc's Google agreed to "cooperate and assist one another" in the case of an investigation into their collaboration in online advertising; which could be a potential breach of anti-trust laws in the United States.
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, an un-redacted version of a lawsuit was cited in which 10 states filed a case against Google, accusing the tech giant of working with Facebook in an unlawful manner that violated antitrust laws, in an effort to boost its already-dominant online advertising avenues.
According to the report, the lawsuit articulated that Google and Facebook were aware that their cooperative agreement could potentially trigger anti-trust investigations, and subsequently strategised on how to deal with them.
According to a spokesperson from Google, such agreements over anti-trust threats are extremely common in the industry, to avoid any unprecedented legal challenges.
The un-redacted draft version of the lawsuit, as reported by the Journal, showed that Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg signed a written agreement with Google, and cites an email in which Sandberg told Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and other key executives that “this is a big deal strategically".
Facebook has yet to comment on these allegations.