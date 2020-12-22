World
Japan PM Suga aims to meet with Biden as soon as possible
- Suga, speaking at a symposium, also said Japan was preparing to implement thorough coronavirus prevention measures for the Summer Olympics next year.
22 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday he wanted to meet with US President-elect Joe Biden as soon as possible to discuss the US-Japan security alliance, the coronavirus pandemic and global warming.
Suga, speaking at a symposium, also said Japan was preparing to implement thorough coronavirus prevention measures for the Summer Olympics next year.
