Pakistan

PDM issues tentative schedule for second phase of protest rallies

  • According to the tentative schedule, the first rally will be held in Mardan on December 23.
  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that PDM will decide when to start the long march in Islamabad and will take poor, the unemployed, students and all those who are in trouble because of 'this selected government along to Islamabad with us'.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Dec 2020

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has issued a tentative schedule for the second phase of its anti-government campaign.

According to the tentative schedule, the first rally will be held in Mardan on December 23, in Larkana on December 27, in Bahawalpur on December 30, in Bannu on January 6, and in Sialkot on January 9, DAWN reported.

Meanwhile, the rally in Malakand will be held on January 11, Loralai on January 13, Tharparkar on January 16, Faisalabad on January 18, Sargodha on January 23 and Sialkot on January 27.

PDM spokesperson Mian Iftikhar Hussain said these dates would be finalised by the top leadership of the alliance.

In a presser on Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that PDM will decide when to start the long march in Islamabad. He said the alliance will take the poor, the unemployed, students and all those who are in trouble because of 'this selected government along to Islamabad with us'.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maryam Nawaz PDM rallies

