AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.05%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.02%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.54%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.58%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
JSCL 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
MLCF 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.02%)
OGDC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.2%)
PAEL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.76%)
PIOC 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-3.7%)
PSO 216.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.78%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,556 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.04%)
BR30 22,734 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (0.02%)
KSE100 43,307 Decreased By ▼ -26.39 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,025 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold for record Aus$450,000

  • Pickles said the cap was sold on behalf of an insolvency firm seeking to recoup some of the investors' losses.
AFP 22 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The "baggy green" worn on Test debut in 1928 by Australia's greatest batsman Donald Bradman has sold for Aus$450,000 (US$340,000), a record for one of the cricket legend's caps.

Bradman, who retired with an all-time highest Test batting average of 99.94, wore the cap during the first match of his Test career against England.

Pickles auction house said Tuesday the baggy green had been bought by the businessman Peter Freedman, whom is the Australian founder of RODE Microphones, after initially failing to sell under the hammer.

"After negotiations the final bid and highest offer was the $450,000," Pickles executive manager Gavin Dempsey told AFP.

"It's still, for a Bradman cap, on record the highest price paid on the open market."

In June, Freeman spent US$6 million on a guitar played by grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain, making it the most expensive guitar in history.

Freedman said he would put Bradman's cap on display around Australia, similar to global tour plans he previously announced for the Nirvana front man's guitar.

"All too often, memorabilia such as this ends up spending its life on the wall of some board room or in some basement bar of a well-heeled sports fanatic," Freedman said in a statement.

"I want as many people to enjoy it as possible."

Bradman had gifted the cap to his neighbour, accountant Peter Dunham, who local media reported was jailed in May for eight years over a multimillion-dollar fraud.

Pickles said the cap was sold on behalf of an insolvency firm seeking to recoup some of the investors' losses.

The latest sale exceeds the Aus$425,000 (US$321,000) paid for the cap worn during his final Test in 1948 by Bradman, who died in 2001 aged 92.

However, it fell well below the Aus$1 million (US$756,000) paid for spin legend Shane Warne's baggy green when it was auctioned off to help Australian bushfire victims earlier this year.

England Baggy Green Australia's Donald Bradman Gavin Dempsey

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold for record Aus$450,000

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters