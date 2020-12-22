AVN 100.40 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.15%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
DGKC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
EFERT 63.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.02%)
EPCL 48.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.47%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.43%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 135.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.91%)
JSCL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
KAPCO 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
MLCF 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
OGDC 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.22%)
PAEL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
PIOC 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 90.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.32%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.67%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
STPL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.47%)
TRG 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.6%)
UNITY 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 8.2 (0.18%)
BR30 22,773 Increased By ▲ 43.56 (0.19%)
KSE100 43,374 Increased By ▲ 40.46 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,052 Increased By ▲ 29.2 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK, France to set out plan to restart freight: BBC

  • The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

LONDON: The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.

The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

Boris Johnson BBC United Kingdom Clement Beaune EmmanuelMacron French Europe Minister

UK, France to set out plan to restart freight: BBC

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters