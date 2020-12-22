World
UK, France to set out plan to restart freight: BBC
- The measures will come into effect from Wednesday, the BBC said, citing French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
22 Dec 2020
LONDON: The United Kingdom and France will set out a plan to restart freight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed measures to reopen the French border, the BBC reported.
