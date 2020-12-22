After UAE, Bahrain royals also given Houbara bustard hunting permits

Pakistan has issued special permits to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa to hunt Houbara bustards during the hunting season 2020-21.

According to DAWN, other members to be granted the permits include the king’s uncle, interior minister, commander-in-chief of defence forces, king’s defence adviser and a couple of his cousins.

The special hunting permits issued by the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol (P&I) have been delivered to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Islamabad. The hunting permits were person-specific and the hunting could be carried out for 10 days only with the bag limit being 100 bustards.

Meanwhile, eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards in Chagai district. The Houbara bustard also known as Asian Houbara is a desert bird whose meat is prized among Arab sheikhs as an aphrodisiac.

The royal hunters led by Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan arrived at Dalbandin Airport in a special plane. Balochistan government officials met the group and escorted them to the Nok Kundi area.

The delegation would stay in the area for one week.