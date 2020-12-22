AVN 100.36 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.11%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
DCL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
DGKC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
EFERT 62.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.51%)
HUBC 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
MLCF 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
OGDC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.13%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.68%)
PIOC 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
POWER 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.35%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-3.7%)
PSO 216.55 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.46%)
SNGP 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
STPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.3%)
TRG 75.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.64%)
UNITY 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (0.07%)
BR30 22,743 Increased By ▲ 14.39 (0.06%)
KSE100 43,326 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-0.02%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By ▲ 6.26 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After UAE, Bahrain royals also given Houbara bustard hunting permits

  • Eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have already arrived in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards in Chagai district.
    • The UAE royals would stay in the area for one week.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Dec 2020

Pakistan has issued special permits to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa to hunt Houbara bustards during the hunting season 2020-21.

According to DAWN, other members to be granted the permits include the king’s uncle, interior minister, commander-in-chief of defence forces, king’s defence adviser and a couple of his cousins.

The special hunting permits issued by the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol (P&I) have been delivered to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Islamabad. The hunting permits were person-specific and the hunting could be carried out for 10 days only with the bag limit being 100 bustards.

Meanwhile, eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are in Pakistan to hunt Houbara bustards in Chagai district. The Houbara bustard also known as Asian Houbara is a desert bird whose meat is prized among Arab sheikhs as an aphrodisiac.

The royal hunters led by Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan arrived at Dalbandin Airport in a special plane. Balochistan government officials met the group and escorted them to the Nok Kundi area.

The delegation would stay in the area for one week.

Pakistan United Arab Emirates Houbara bustards hunting

After UAE, Bahrain royals also given Houbara bustard hunting permits

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters