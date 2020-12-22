Markets
Brent oil may bounce to $51.56
- A break below $50.56 could cause a fall to $49.38.
22 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce to $51.56 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $50.56.
The resistance is identified as the 14.6% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. It is not very clear if oil has resumed its uptrend,as the correction from $52.48 may consist of three waves.
A break below $50.56 could cause a fall to $49.38.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
