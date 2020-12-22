AVN 100.47 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (4.22%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
DGKC 109.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.19%)
EPCL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
FCCL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
FFL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.77%)
HASCOL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
HBL 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.28%)
HUBC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
JSCL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.57%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
OGDC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.19%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.83%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.13%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.43%)
PSO 216.26 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.32%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.66%)
STPL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.55%)
TRG 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.07%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.01%)
BR30 22,754 Increased By ▲ 25.03 (0.11%)
KSE100 43,291 Decreased By ▼ -42.35 (-0.1%)
KSE30 18,028 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test resistance at $48.42

  • The resistance is identified as the 7% retracement of the uptrend from $37.06 to $49.28. Support is at $47.50, a break below which could cause a fall to $46.40.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $48.42 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $49.28.

The resistance is identified as the 7% retracement of the uptrend from $37.06 to $49.28. Support is at $47.50, a break below which could cause a fall to $46.40.

It is not very clear if the uptrend has resumed, as the correction from $49.28 may consist of three waves. So far, only the first wave has completed.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold financial crisis cargo business Oil US oil

US oil may test resistance at $48.42

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters