Markets
US oil may test resistance at $48.42
- The resistance is identified as the 7% retracement of the uptrend from $37.06 to $49.28. Support is at $47.50, a break below which could cause a fall to $46.40.
22 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $48.42 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $49.28.
The resistance is identified as the 7% retracement of the uptrend from $37.06 to $49.28. Support is at $47.50, a break below which could cause a fall to $46.40.
It is not very clear if the uptrend has resumed, as the correction from $49.28 may consist of three waves. So far, only the first wave has completed.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
US oil may test resistance at $48.42
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending
US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package
Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog
IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador
Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal
Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet
US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package
Read more stories
Comments