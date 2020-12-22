Markets
Spot gold may drop to $1,862
- The bounce consists of three waves. The third wave labelled c is much shorter than the first wave labelled a, as revealed by a projection analysis.
22 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop to $1,862 per ounce again, as a bounce from $1,764.46 may have completed.
The bounce consists of three waves. The third wave labelled c is much shorter than the first wave labelled a, as revealed by a projection analysis.
This relation, along with the deep drop on Monday, suggests a completion of the bounce.
Resistance is at $1,888, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,904.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
Spot gold may drop to $1,862
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending
US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package
Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog
IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador
Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal
Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet
US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package
Read more stories
Comments