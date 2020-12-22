SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop to $1,862 per ounce again, as a bounce from $1,764.46 may have completed.

The bounce consists of three waves. The third wave labelled c is much shorter than the first wave labelled a, as revealed by a projection analysis.

This relation, along with the deep drop on Monday, suggests a completion of the bounce.

Resistance is at $1,888, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,904.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.