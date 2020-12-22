AVN 100.45 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (4.2%)
BOP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
CHCC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.44%)
DCL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DGKC 109.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EFERT 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
EPCL 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.82%)
HASCOL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.61%)
HBL 134.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.99%)
HUBC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
JSCL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.57%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
MLCF 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
OGDC 106.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.17%)
PAEL 37.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
PIOC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.13%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.37%)
PSO 216.44 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
SNGP 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.72%)
STPL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.17%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.27%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0%)
BR30 22,747 Increased By ▲ 17.93 (0.08%)
KSE100 43,278 Decreased By ▼ -55.67 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,020 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips again as new coronavirus strain proves 'nightmare before Christmas'

  • US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 30 cents, or 0.6%, to $47.67 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $50.65 a barrel.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending sharp losses overnight, as the rapid spread of a new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom prompted several countries to close their borders to British travellers and freight.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 30 cents, or 0.6%, to $47.67 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $50.65 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts slid nearly 3% on Monday, partly erasing recent strong gains on the back of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, seen as key to easing mobility restrictions.

After the UK government warned that a new variant of the virus seemed to be spreading much faster than previous kinds, India, Pakistan, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong joined European countries in suspending travel from Britain, and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.

"The nightmare before Christmas scenario has set in, with a combination of the 'mutant virus' compounded by Brexit angst," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi, referring to doubts over whether UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Innes said the oil market had been overbought, with long positions outweighing short positions by around 4 to 1, so the selloff was inevitable.

With the US dollar rising as a safe-haven currency, US-dollar priced oil is less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, which added to pressure on oil prices.

"The downside risks are greater than the upside until we better understand how politicians are going to react in 2021 - whether they're going to lock things down again," Innes said.

Tokyo stocks Asian stock Stephen Innes COVID19 Oil COVID vaccines. US West Texas Intermediate crude Pakistanis UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Oil slips again as new coronavirus strain proves 'nightmare before Christmas'

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters