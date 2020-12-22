AVN 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.62%)
Pakistan

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

  • FO said that the deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a 'grave violation of India’s obligations'.
  • The UN has also confirmed that a vehicle of the UNMOGIP was hit by an unidentified object near the Pakistani side of the LoC.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Dec 2020

Pakistan has rejected India's denial to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

Last week, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told a weekly press briefing that Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UNMOGIP from across the Line of Control (LoC) when they were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations.

Later, the UN also confirmed that a vehicle of the UNMOGIP was hit by an unidentified object near the Pakistani side of the LoC.

However, Indian External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava rejected the news as false and fabricated, Hindustan Times reported. "Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN military observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged,” he said.

Following his statement, Chaudhri said that the deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a 'grave violation of India’s obligations'.

The FO statement reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. "The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions," FO added.

