AVN 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.62%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.31%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
HBL 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.16%)
PAEL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.36%)
PSO 217.76 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.02%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.14%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10%)
BR100 4,561 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (0.15%)
BR30 22,794 Increased By ▲ 65.23 (0.29%)
KSE100 43,343 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.06 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China to import record 100mn tonnes of soybeans in 2020

  • Zhou said soymeal demand will remain strong this quarter and into the first quarter of next year.
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

GUANGZHOU: China is expected to import more than 100 million tonnes of soybeans in 2020, a record high, said an executive with leading state-owned grains trader COFCO on Tuesday, as rebuilding of the country's huge hog herd boosts demand for the protein.

The country is expected to crush 92.6 million tonnes of the beans this year, Zhou Jishuai, deputy general manager of the hedging and trading department of COFCO Oils and Oilseeds, a unit of COFCO Group, told a conference in Guangzhou.

After being decimated by African swine fever, China's agriculture ministry has said the country's pig herd recovered to more than 90% of normal levels by the end of November, even though some analysts remain skeptical about the extent of the recovery.

Zhou said soymeal demand will remain strong this quarter and into the first quarter of next year.

Demand for soybean oil is also set to rise more than 6% this year, thanks to increasing use of the oil in biodiesel and animal feed.

China soybean soymeal Zhou Jishuai COFCO Oils Guangzhou COFCO Group

China to import record 100mn tonnes of soybeans in 2020

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters