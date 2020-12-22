AVN 100.95 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.72%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
CHCC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
DGKC 109.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
EFERT 62.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.16%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.37%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
HBL 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.73%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
JSCL 30.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.15%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.09%)
OGDC 106.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.15%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
PIOC 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.37%)
PSO 217.45 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (0.88%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.46%)
STPL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.15%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.2%)
UNITY 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.09%)
BR100 4,560 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (0.12%)
BR30 22,792 Increased By ▲ 63.45 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,339 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By ▲ 22.13 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine at Delaware hospital

  • He received his first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
Reuters 22 Dec 2020

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at a hospital in Newark, Delaware, and he urged Americans to get the vaccine when it is available.

Coronavirus US Pfizer Inc Coronavirus Vaccine Joe Bide

Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine at Delaware hospital

Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle

'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury

Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending

US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package

Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog

IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters