World
Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine at Delaware hospital
- He received his first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
22 Dec 2020
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at a hospital in Newark, Delaware, and he urged Americans to get the vaccine when it is available.
Pakistan’s Current Account Surplus rose further, FX reserves at highest level in 3 years
Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine at Delaware hospital
Pakistan rejects India' denial to accept responsibility for targeting UN vehicle
'Dozens of email accounts' were hacked at US Treasury
Funds transferred to provinces: Centre takes its first steps towards monitoring spending
US surpasses 18mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US Congress edges toward approval of $900bn stimulus package
Al-Jazeera journalists targeted by spyware: watchdog
IMF says unlocks $2bn for pandemic-hit Ecuador
Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal
Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet
US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package
Read more stories
Comments