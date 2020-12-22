AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling slumps

Reuters 22 Dec 2020

LONDON: Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Monday as more countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out. Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have suspended travel for Britons to ward off the new strain.

The travel chaos comes just as Britain was bracing for disruption if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal, with negotiations continuing just days before a transition period expires at the end of the year. Sterling touched 10-day lows against the dollar and euro, reversing recent gains, although it pared some of its losses by afternoon trading in London.

The pound tumbled as much as 2.5% versus the dollar, below $1.32. It was last down 1.6% at just above $1.33. Against the euro, the pound fell more than 1%, to a day's low of 92.16 pence. It was last trading at 91.70 pence.

Sterling-dollar overnight implied volatility surged to its highest since March, suggesting traders are expecting further swings in the coming days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the new variant of coronavirus had led to a spike in infection numbers. The government has tightened its lockdown for London and nearby areas, and reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

"The new, tougher (COVID-19) restrictions will likely have to remain in place until there has been greater vaccine roll-out which could take months," analysts at MUFG said in a note.

"At the current juncture, we are working on the assumption that vaccines will still prove effective against the new strain but it is not yet clear. As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year."

Britain will end its transition period with the EU as planned, a spokesman for Johnson said on Monday, after Scotland's first minister called for it to be extended due to the complications of the new virus strain.

"I still believe there will be a deal. As long as there is a day to negotiate they will use that day to negotiate," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management.

"At the last minute they can step over symbolic issues as they have said at various stages they are close to agreement."

Sterling slumps

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.