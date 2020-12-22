KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 5.834 billion and the number of lots traded 6,879.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 2.387 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 991.248 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 693.987 million, DJ PKR 543.810 million, silver PKR 393.644 million, crude oil PKR 349.205 million, natural gas PKR 182.401 million, copper PKR 158.700 million, platinum PKR 119.558 million and SP500 PKR 14.820 million.

