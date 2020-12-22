FBR field formations: CCs, DGs directed to stop granting additional charge positions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday directed all chief commissioners/director generals (Inland Revenue) to stop granting additional charge positions to the officers in the field formations in violations of the government's policy and laid down rules and regulations.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the heads of the field formations here on Monday to grant additional charge position to the officers with the approval of competent authority (appointing authority).

According to the FBR's instructions, it has been observed that controlling officers in the field formations are assigning additional charges to the officers, contrary to the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, which can create any administrative problem during judicial review of actions performed by those officers, questioning the legitimacy of holding the charge of the post.

Taking into account this, the FBR has further directed to convey that henceforth, all field formations should ensure that additional charges are assigned to the officers with the approval of the competent authority i.e. the Appointing Authority strictly in accordance with the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, mentioned herein above for the period specified therein, to maintain regularity of charge/posting of the officer.

The above instructions may please be followed in letter and spirit, the FBR added. According to the Establishment Division, reference paras of the instructions contained in Establishment Division 0.M.No.1/21/75-AER.R.2 dated 19.8.1989 which provide that additional charge arrangement in non-identical post in BS-17 to 19 requires approval of the Establishment Secretary.

The above instructions have been reviewed in the light of amendment in Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973 notified vide SRO No.276(1)/2000, dated 25.5.2000 under which secretaries of the ministries/divisions have been authorised to make appointment to posts in BS-17 to 19 consequent upon the aforesaid amendment in rules additional charge arrangement in non-identified posts to BS-17 to 19 now requires approval of secretary of the concerned ministries/divisions.

Cases involving additional charge of posts borne on the code of APEC and OMG shall, however, continue to be submitted for the approved of the Establishment Division. The instructions contained in Establishment Division OM stand amended accordingly, the Establishment Division added.

