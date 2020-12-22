AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR field formations: CCs, DGs directed to stop granting additional charge positions

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 22 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday directed all chief commissioners/director generals (Inland Revenue) to stop granting additional charge positions to the officers in the field formations in violations of the government's policy and laid down rules and regulations.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the heads of the field formations here on Monday to grant additional charge position to the officers with the approval of competent authority (appointing authority).

According to the FBR's instructions, it has been observed that controlling officers in the field formations are assigning additional charges to the officers, contrary to the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, which can create any administrative problem during judicial review of actions performed by those officers, questioning the legitimacy of holding the charge of the post.

Taking into account this, the FBR has further directed to convey that henceforth, all field formations should ensure that additional charges are assigned to the officers with the approval of the competent authority i.e. the Appointing Authority strictly in accordance with the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, mentioned herein above for the period specified therein, to maintain regularity of charge/posting of the officer.

The above instructions may please be followed in letter and spirit, the FBR added. According to the Establishment Division, reference paras of the instructions contained in Establishment Division 0.M.No.1/21/75-AER.R.2 dated 19.8.1989 which provide that additional charge arrangement in non-identical post in BS-17 to 19 requires approval of the Establishment Secretary.

The above instructions have been reviewed in the light of amendment in Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973 notified vide SRO No.276(1)/2000, dated 25.5.2000 under which secretaries of the ministries/divisions have been authorised to make appointment to posts in BS-17 to 19 consequent upon the aforesaid amendment in rules additional charge arrangement in non-identified posts to BS-17 to 19 now requires approval of secretary of the concerned ministries/divisions.

Cases involving additional charge of posts borne on the code of APEC and OMG shall, however, continue to be submitted for the approved of the Establishment Division. The instructions contained in Establishment Division OM stand amended accordingly, the Establishment Division added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

FBR field formations: CCs, DGs directed to stop granting additional charge positions

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.