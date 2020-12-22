Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nadeem meets Sindh governor

KARACHI: Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, having recently assumed responsibilities as Commander Karachi (V Corps) called on the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Monday. According to Sindh Governor House spokesman, the two, on the occasion, discussed matters related to law and order, steps being taken for regional stability and role of Pakistan Army in countering terrorism.

Governor Imran Ismail paying tributes to the armed forces of the country said they guarantee country's defence and security with absolutely no compromise and hence are held in high esteem by the nation.