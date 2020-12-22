AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Business & Finance

FPCCI publishes three research journals

Recorder Report Updated 22 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has published three of its note-worthy publications 'The Covid-19 and Pakistan: Implications & Way forward', 'FPCCI Activity Report of 2020," and a research report on 'Potentials of Halal Food Industry in Pakistan: Opportunities, Constraints, and Way Forward.'

FPCCI vice president Shaikh Sultan Rehman steered the preparation of these publications with determination and commitment. Report on 'The Covid-19 and Pakistan: Implications & Way forward' is a part of the initiative of FPCCI to provide an expert guideline for policymakers on economic issues in the perspective of Covid-19 and the lockdown during the pandemic.

The objective of this comprehensive report is to investigate the impact of Covid-19 on economic growth, poverty, unemployment, foreign trade, tax revenue, food security, domestic commerce, the service sector, etc.

FPCCI vice president also presented his performance Activity Report of 2020 which takes stock of FPCCI major activities during 2020. In spite of Covid-19 environment it shows cases significant activities.

Proceedings of regular seminars, interactive sessions, and other events included in the Activity Report, with the early commencement of Covid-19 pandemic FPCCI carried on the activities through webinars and virtual meetings and in-house activities with the adoption of SOPs as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

