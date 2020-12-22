AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

PSEB, KP-ITB sign MoU for establishing nine STPs

Recorder Report Updated 22 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP ITB) here Monday for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the province.

Under the MoU both the bodies will work together for the establishment of Software Technology Parks (STPs) in various districts of the province. Initially STPs will be established in nine districts of the province including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat, DI Khan, Karak, Kohat and South Waziristan. STPs will also be established in other districts of the province in next phases.

A ceremony to this effect was held here in Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest. The event was attended by federal minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash and other relevant high ups.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the promotion of IT sector in the province as one of the top priority areas of his government and said that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to the general masses, provide employment opportunities to the youth, ensure transparency in government business and to enhance the capacity of government departments by the effective use of Information Technology.

Mahmood Khan termed the signing of MoU between PSEB and KP ITB as an important development and expressed the hope that this collaboration will prove to be a milestone to promote IT industry and digital economy in the province.

As per the MoU, PSEB through its program will assist KPITB in enabling sustainable growth in the IT industry in the province and in developing the capacity of local entrepreneurs and freelancers in the province. Similarly, both the bodies will collaborate for enhancing academia-IT industry linkages for Universities and IT companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PSEB, KP-ITB sign MoU for establishing nine STPs

Pakistan secures $1.7 billion debt relief deal

Additional WHT on new cars to be approved by Cabinet

US lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion stimulus package

'Billion Tree Honey' initiative launched: PM highlights criticality of growth in exports

BoI to be reconstituted by adding Hammad as member

Governments urged to strictly monitor prices of eggs, ghee

There's no gas loadshedding in country: PD

Population, housing censuses-2017: Government likely to accept results despite MQM reservations

Hafeez describes tax-to-GDP ratio as 'pathetic'

Travellers coming from UK: Temporary restrictions put into effect

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.