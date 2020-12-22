Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 22 Dec 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (December 21, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08438 0.08325 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10113 0.09938 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.14375 0.15863 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.19038 0.17663 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23575 0.21650 1.96050 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25850 0.24875 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33400 0.33588 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
