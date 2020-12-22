Pakistan
President expresses condolences with bereaved families of Shaheed soldiers
- He also prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.
22 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Monday telephoned the bereaved families of Pakistan Army's soldiers who embraced martyrdom during Indian firing on the Line of Control (LoC) last week and expressed his condolences.
According to a press release, he talked to the families of late Naik Shahjahan and Sepoy Hameed and prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada.
The president paid tributes to Shuhada for their bravery, courage and services.
He also prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.
Pakistan bans flights from UK in the wake of new coronavirus strain
President expresses condolences with bereaved families of Shaheed soldiers
ECP announces bye-election schedule for seven constituencies
Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM
Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019
JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister
PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Read more stories
Comments