AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
South Africa's rand slides on fears over new virus strains, travel bans

  • The rand was 1.3% weaker at 14.7275 per dollar, slightly better than its session-low 14.9100 hit in low-liquidity.
  • The rand, set to end 2020 where it began the year, near the 14.00 per dollar mark.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand plunged on Monday, snapping a five-session winning streak, as concerns about a new, fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus saw some countries ban flights to and from the country.

At 1500 GMT, the rand was 1.3% weaker at 14.7275 per dollar, slightly better than its session-low 14.9100 hit in low-liquidity, early morning trade as investors digested information about the new virus strain.

The rand rallied around 4% last week to a near 11-month best as a global demand for emerging market currencies - spurred by stimulus hopes in the United States and the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines - boosted risk taking.

The rand, set to end 2020 where it began the year, near the 14.00 per dollar mark, came under renewed pressure, however, as at least five countries and airlines banned flights over the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Stocks also fell, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index closing 1.92% lower, at 53,644 points, and the broader All-Share index down 2.02% to 58,579 points.

Banks and other financial firms, which all suffer when the rand is weak and are among the most exposed to renewed virus restrictions and their economic impact, led the blue-chip index lower.

Wealth manager Investec was the biggest loser, down 9.5%, followed by First National Bank and Nedbank , which fell 7.7% and 6.6% respectively.

Bonds also dropped, with the yield on the government issue due 2030 adding 15 basis points to 8.855%.

rand forex Dollar

