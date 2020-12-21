AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

  • Travel stocks drop on disruption fears.
  • Big banks jump after Fed's stress test results.
  • US Congress set to vote on $900 bln relief bill.
    • Tesla slips from record high in its S&P 500 debut.
  • Indexes down: Dow 1.29%, S&P 1.86%, Nasdaq 1.76%.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.

The strain, which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, forced many countries to shut their borders with the United Kingdom.

All the 11 major S&P sub-indexes fell, with energy shares leading declines as crude prices slipped on concerns of waning fuel demand. Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp dropped between 2% and 5% in early trading.

Travel-related stocks, among the hardest hit by the pandemic-fueled restrictions, fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index slid 3%, even as carriers were poised to receive $15 billion in new payroll assistance as part of a new coronavirus stimulus package.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shed between 3.8% and 4.5%.

"The precautions required to assess the potential harm of the new COVID-19 strain will undoubtedly introduce additional risk to markets, which expected a smooth return to normal life following the vaccine's rollout," said James McDonald, CEO and chief investment officer of Hercules Investments in Los Angeles.

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", jumped to its highest level since early November and was last at 28.38 points.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 389.55 points, or 1.29%, at 29,789.50, the S&P 500 was down 69.13 points, or 1.86%, at 3,640.28, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 224.62 points, or 1.76%, at 12,531.02.

US congressional leaders were poised to vote on a $900 billion relief package to provide fresh aid to the virus-stricken economy. Optimism over the bill had helped Wall Street indexes hit record highs last week.

The S&P financials sector posted the smallest decline, helped by gains in Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc , Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shares rose between 0.4% and 5.3% after the Federal Reserve permitted major lenders to pay out dividends and buy back stock on a limited basis following a stress test.

Nike Inc jumped 5.4% following multiple price target raises after the athletic apparel maker raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc, which has soared more than 690% so far this year, slipped 5.3% in its debut on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Lockheed Martin Corp fell 2.2% after it agreed to buy US rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion. Shares of Aerojet climbed 22%.

Planemaker Boeing Co slipped 2.2% on a US Senate report that company officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.97-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and for a 2.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 14 new lows.

Wall Street US S&P 500

Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters