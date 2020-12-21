AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ falls by most since October as new virus strain clouds outlook

  • Canadian dollar touches its weakest since Dec. 2 at 1.2955.
  • Price of US oil falls 4.2%.
  • Flash estimate: Canadian wholesale sales up 1% in November.
  • Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar tumbled to a near three-week low against its US counterpart on Monday as the spread of a new coronavirus strain in Britain clipped risk appetite, overshadowing progress on a long-awaited US economic stimulus package. Global shares headed lower and the safe-haven US dollar rallied, as the strain, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, threatened to reduce prospects of a vaccine-led recovery in the global economy.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 4.2% at $47.02 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar fell 0.7% to 1.2879 per greenback, or 77.65 US cents, its biggest decline since Oct. 28. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Dec. 2 at 1.2955.

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar to the lowest in two months, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Dec. 15, net short positions had fallen to 15,716 contracts from 20,738 in the prior week.

US congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

Canadian wholesale sales in November most likely rose by 1.0% after a similar 1.0% increase in October, Statscan said in a flash estimate on Monday.

Canada's GDP data for October is due on Wednesday.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve in sympathy with US Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.7 basis points to 0.697%, having touched its lowest intraday level since Dec. 1 at 0.690%.

Canadian Dollar forex currency

C$ falls by most since October as new virus strain clouds outlook

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters