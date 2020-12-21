AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures ease on lower demand forecasts

  • Front-month gas futures lost 1.5 cents, or 0.6%, at $2.685 per million British thermal units.
  • Data provider Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall to an average of 121.6 bcfd this week from 124.3 bcfd in the prior week.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

US natural gas futures fell on Monday on forecasts for warmer than normal weather that could result in lower heating demand along with fears of a hit to gas consumption from the new coronavirus strain.

Front-month gas futures lost 1.5 cents, or 0.6%, at $2.685 per million British thermal units at 9:42 a.m. EST (1442 GMT).

"Weather models are forecasting near normal temperatures over the next two week, which, coupled with the warm start to this week (resulting in lower weather-related demand) and the less colder outlook, are driving prices lower this morning," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Data provider Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall to an average of 121.6 bcfd this week from 124.3 bcfd in the prior week.

The natural gas market fell alongside a broader sell-off in oil and equity markets after a new variant of the coronavirus forced many countries to impose travel restrictions to and from the United Kingdom.

"This market appears to be seeing some bearish spillover from the sharp selloff in the other industrial commodities and equities related to the UK Covid-19 developments that could potentially force a widespread increase in population lockdowns across Europe that could easily spread to the US," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Output in the Lower 48 US states has averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December. That compares with a seven-month high of 91.0 bcfd in November 2020 and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to US LNG export plants, meanwhile, has averaged 10.7 bcfd so far in December, which would top November's 9.8-bcfd record.

US natural gas energy sector

US natgas futures ease on lower demand forecasts

Nation needs to save environment as country's forest cover is less than world's average: PM

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters