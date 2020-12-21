Rupee sheds 63 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 63 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs160.71 as compared with the previous day's closing of Rs160.08.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs160.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 20 paisas and closed at Rs196.02 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.22, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs213.29 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisas each to close at Rs 43.75 and Rs 42.83 respectively.