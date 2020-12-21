AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Food group exports post 2.59pc growth in November

  • During month of November, 2020, the exports of rice grew by 14.44 percent as 458,104 metric tons of rice valuing $231.238 million exported.
APP 21 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Food group exports from the country during month of November, 2020 increased by 2.59 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding months of last year.

Food commodities worth $408.719 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of $389.026 million of same months of last year, according data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During month of November, 2020, the exports of rice grew by 14.44 percent as 458,104 metric tons of rice valuing $231.238 million exported as compared the exports of 452,010 metric tons worth $202.065 million of same month last year.

During last month, the exports of Basmati rice witnessed significant growth of 36.06 percent and country earned $76.583 million by exporting about 78,160 metric tons of rice as compared the exports of 61,054 metric tons costing $56,288 same month of last year.

Meanwhile, 379,944 metric tons of rice others then Basmati valuing $154.655 million also exported in month of November,2020 as against the exports of 390,695 metric tons worth $145.777 million of same moth last year.

During the month under review, other food commodities which have posted positive growth included fruits 4.59 percent, tobacco 9.71 percent oil seeds and nuts 247.12 percent respectively.

However, the exports of other food commodities including fish and fish preparations decreased by 18.94 percent, vegetables 61.89 percent and spices 27.96 percent respectively.

On the other hand, exports of food group from the country during last 05 months of current financial year decreased by 12.44 percent as it was recorded at $1.538 billion in July-November, 2020-21 as compared the exports of $1. 757 billion of same period of last year.

