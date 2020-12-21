Pakistan
Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR
Updated 21 Dec 2020
China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR reported on Monday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed during the meeting.
Referring to the recent visit of the Chinese Defence Minister to Pakistan, General Bajwa said that it will further strengthen their time-tested relations with our ‘Iron Brother’.
China’s ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.
